Markets Right Now: Jobs, Brexit progress send stocks higher

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are ending higher as investors welcome a strong U.S. jobs report and progress in Britain's talks about leaving the European Union.

Health care stocks rose more than the rest of the market Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals jumped 7.2 per cent after The New York Times reported that an activist hedge fund has taken a stake in the company.

European markets rose. In addition to advances in the Brexit talks, investors were also relieved that Germany moved closer to forming a coalition government.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 14 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 2,651.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 117 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 24,329. The Nasdaq composite added 27 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 6,840.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are climbing as investors welcome a strong U.S. jobs report and progress in Britain's talks about leaving the European Union.

Technology stocks were helping lead the way Friday, as they have all year. Microsoft was up 1.5 per cent .

Health care stocks also rose. Alexion Pharmaceuticals jumped 7 per cent after The New York Times reported that an activist hedge fund has taken a stake in the company.

European markets rose. In addition to advances in the Brexit talks, investors were also relieved that Germany moved closer to forming a coalition government.

The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 10 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 2,647.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 77 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 24,289. The Nasdaq added 36 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 6,848.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening moderately higher on Wall Street as investors welcome a strong U.S. jobs report and signs of progress in Britain's departure from the European Union.

Technology stocks were leading the way again in early trading Friday, as they have all year. Microsoft was up 2.1 per cent and Apple was up a little less than 1 per cent .

European markets were broadly higher after Britain announced a preliminary agreement on departing the EU. Investors were also relieved to see that Germany was moving closer to forming a coalition government.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 2,645.