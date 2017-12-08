Missionary in US custody on charges he abused Haitian boys
BALTIMORE — Federal authorities have arrested a Christian missionary who allegedly told a
An affidavit says James Arbaugh, formerly of the northern Virginia town of Stuarts Draft, took advantage of Haiti's extensive poverty to abuse the youngsters.
Arbaugh lived in Haiti for at least a decade and describes himself on a blog as a missionary with a group called "Walking Together for Christ."
The affidavit filed in Virginia by a special agent with Homeland Security Investigation says the
It wasn't immediately clear if he has a lawyer.
