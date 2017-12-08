News / World

Nepal begins counting votes for new provincial assemblies

Nepalese election officials seal the ballot box after voting ended at a polling station in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Millions of people in southern Nepal voted Thursday in the final phase of mostly peaceful elections for members of the national and provincial assemblies. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Election officials in Nepal have begun counting votes for national and provincial assemblies.

An initial report from the Election Commission shows communist parties won two seats in the 165-member National Assembly and are leading in many more places.

Ballot boxes are still being transported from remote villages to district headquarters for counting.

The mostly peaceful elections were held in two phases. The northern half of the country voted on Nov. 26 and the rest on Thursday.

It is the first election for seven provincial assemblies established under the constitution adopted in 2015.

