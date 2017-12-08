Officer accused of trading sex for lesser charges sentenced
WOODBURY, N.J. — A New Jersey police officer who prosecutors say traded sexual
A judge in Gloucester County on Friday sentenced former Monroe Township Patrolman Robert Marzi to two concurrent three-year sentences. The 30-year-old will be eligible for parole in two years.
Under a plea agreement, Marzi pleaded guilty to official misconduct.
Prosecutors say Marzi was on duty when he offered to help a woman with her charges in 2016 in exchange for a sex act. Prosecutors say he offered to help another woman with her motor vehicle citation later that year if she performed a similar act.
