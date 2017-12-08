Search underway in Mississippi River for tugboat crew

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching the Mississippi River in Tennessee after a tugboat sank with two people aboard.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office spokesman Earle Farrell says dispatchers received a call about noon Friday that the vessel sank about 3 miles (5 kilometres ) south of Mud Island in Memphis. Farrell said boats from the sheriff's office and Tennessee's wildlife agency were searching for two people in the water.