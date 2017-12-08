Suburban school system to again allow Baltimore field trips

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Students from a suburban school system will again be allowed to take field trips to Baltimore.

Local media report Carroll County school superintendent Stephen Guthrie announced Friday he'll lift Jan. 2 the restriction put it in place Nov. 22. Sheriff James DeWees had cited safety concerns while the city experienced record crime levels.

Guthrie says the sheriff "has played an integral role in helping us review and modify our field trip procedures and has been actively communicating with Baltimore city officials to gain a better understanding of their plans to improve public safety in high tourist areas." Trip guidelines now include tighter communication protocols among staff, as well as less unstructured time.

The system says announcements by the governor and the mayor about plans to address the violence also prompted the change.

