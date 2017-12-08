The Latest: Alaska House majority urges Westlake to resign
A
A
Share via Email
JUNEAU, Alaska — The Latest on allegations of inappropriate
4:50 p.m.
The Alaska House majority is calling for Democratic Rep. Dean Westlake to resign amid allegations of inappropriate
The majority coalition, in a statement, cited recent reports of inappropriate
Messages left at Westlake's office and with an aide were not immediately returned Friday.
On Thursday, Westlake said he apologized if an encounter with him had "made anyone uncomfortable." The statement came after a former legislative aide made public her complaints of inappropriate
The Anchorage Daily News reported Friday that six other female aides, who asked to not be identified, said Westlake acted inappropriately toward them or made them feel uncomfortable.
___
2:40 p.m.
An Alaska state representative accused of inappropriate
Democratic Rep. Dean Westlake released the statement after allegations against him were made public by the aide, Olivia Garrett, who did not work in Westlake's office.
Garrett complained in a letter last March to House Speaker Bryce Edgmon and House Majority Leader Chris Tuck.
She provided a copy of the letter to The Associated Press, in which she details two instances of "unwelcome physical contact" from Westlake at work-related functions outside the Capitol, including one incident in which she says he grabbed her buttocks.
She told the AP that she came forward because "institutions like the Alaska Legislature don't change without public pressure."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Winter on the way: Environment Canada warns of snow for Nova Scotia this weekend
-
Halifax police arrest suspect in homicides of Tyler Richards and Naricho Clayton
-
Raccoon causes rush-hour delay as 'unofficial animal of Toronto' boards TTC subway train