The Latest: Alaska House majority urges Westlake to resign

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Latest on allegations of inappropriate behaviour by an Alaska lawmaker (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

The Alaska House majority is calling for Democratic Rep. Dean Westlake to resign amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour .

The majority coalition, in a statement, cited recent reports of inappropriate behaviour by Westlake related to his position as a lawmaker in calling for his resignation.

Messages left at Westlake's office and with an aide were not immediately returned Friday.

On Thursday, Westlake said he apologized if an encounter with him had "made anyone uncomfortable." The statement came after a former legislative aide made public her complaints of inappropriate behaviour by Westlake.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Friday that six other female aides, who asked to not be identified, said Westlake acted inappropriately toward them or made them feel uncomfortable.

___

2:40 p.m.

An Alaska state representative accused of inappropriate behaviour by a former legislative aide says he apologizes if an encounter with him "made anyone uncomfortable."

Democratic Rep. Dean Westlake released the statement after allegations against him were made public by the aide, Olivia Garrett, who did not work in Westlake's office.

Garrett complained in a letter last March to House Speaker Bryce Edgmon and House Majority Leader Chris Tuck.

She provided a copy of the letter to The Associated Press, in which she details two instances of "unwelcome physical contact" from Westlake at work-related functions outside the Capitol, including one incident in which she says he grabbed her buttocks.

She told the AP that she came forward because "institutions like the Alaska Legislature don't change without public pressure."

