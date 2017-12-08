The Latest: Governor to wait to set special election dates

The Latest on Arizona Rep. Trent Franks' resignation (all times EST):

1:30 p.m.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will wait until Republican Rep. Trent Franks' resignation takes effect at the end of January before setting dates for a special election on a midterm replacement.

Franks has announced his intention to resign after revealing he discussed surrogacy with two female staffers.

Franks' letter to Ducey states that his resignation from the 8th Congressional District seat is effective at 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 31.

Because the vacancy is occurring more than six months before the next general election, Arizona law requires the governor to schedule a special primary election and a special general election.

__

12:30 p.m.

Arizona officials are trying to figure out when to hold a special election to pick a midterm replacement for Republican congressman Trent Franks.

Franks has announced his intention to resign after revealing he discussed surrogacy with two female staffers.

Franks' letter to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey states that his resignation from the 8th Congressional District seat is effective at 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 31.

Because the vacancy is occurring more than six months before the next general election, Arizona law requires the governor to schedule a special primary election and a special general election.

Ducey's spokesman says his office is researching whether Ducey should wait to schedule the special elections until after the resignation takes effect.

__

12:15 p.m.

Several Republicans in Arizona are expressing interest in Rep. Trent Franks' seat after he said he would resign. Franks revealed Wednesday he discussed surrogacy with two female staffers.

One is Bob Stump, a former member of Arizona's House and past statewide-elected utility regulator. Stump announced his candidacy Thursday night on Twitter after Franks said he would resign.

The Arizona Republic reports that state Sens. Debbie Lesko and Kimberly Yee say they're interested in the 8th Congressional District seat now held by Franks.

Franks says he'll leave office Jan. 31.