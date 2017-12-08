The Latest: Burgum to respond 'firmly' to veto lawsuit

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Latest on the North Dakota Legislature suing Gov. Doug Burgum over vetoes (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

Gov. Doug Burgum says he will "respond accordingly and firmly" to a lawsuit filed by the Republican-led Legislature challenging his veto powers.

The GOP governor was served with the lawsuit Friday. The dispute stems from the governor using his line-item veto in April to change parts of several spending bills after the Legislature adjourned.

The lawsuit asks the state Supreme Court to determine the legal effect of the partial vetoes, including the current status of each affected bill.

Burgum says in a statement that the intent of the vetoes was to protect his executive branch authority and to prevent the "spending of limited state resources."

Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki says the governor has not decided whether to use his general counsel or to hire a private attorney to fight the lawsuit.

9:30 a.m.

The North Dakota Legislature has filed a lawsuit challenging Gov. Doug Burgum's veto powers.

Burgum was served with the lawsuit Friday. The dispute stems from the governor using his line-item veto in April to change parts of several spending bills after the Legislature adjourned.

Legislators argue that Burgum went beyond his powers by deleting words or phrases in a way that changed intent.

Burgum has defended the vetoes. He says the lawsuit is a waste of taxpayer money.