The Latest: Trump boasts of declining immigration

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump is touting statistics showing declining rates of illegal immigration to the U.S.

Presiding over the ceremonial swearing-in of Kirstjen Nielsen as secretary of homeland security, the president says "the numbers have been so incredible."

Nielsen's nomination was confirmed Monday by the Senate. Trump says, "you're going to take it to new levels."

Vice-President Mike Pence administered the oath of office, with much of the West Wing senior staff joining Nielsen's family to watch.

Nielsen spoke briefly before reporters were escorted from the room, thanking acting-secretary Elaine Duke, who had filled the vacancy created when John Kelly was elevated to become Trump's chief of staff.

___

10:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump is urging Alabama voters to support Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, saying on Twitter the "LAST thing" his agenda needs is a "Liberal Democrat" in the Senate. He tweets, "VOTE ROY MOORE!"

Trump was tweeting in advance of a Friday night rally in Pensacola, Florida, near the Alabama border. The White House has said the Florida rally is a campaign event for Trump.

Trump tweets that his agenda doesn't need a Democrat in the Senate "where we have so little margin for victory already." He says Moore's Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, "would vote against us 100% of the time."