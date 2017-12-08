Trucker and toddler die as tractor-trailer hits car, burns
LUMBERTON, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a trucker and a toddler have died after a tractor-trailer carrying chemicals overturned and hit a car.
Troopers told local news outlets that the crash happened just north of Lumberton on Thursday after the east-bound tractor trailer ran off the road, then returned to the pavement, crossed the
A man and woman were in the car with the 1-year-old child, but the patrol didn't know if they were the parents. No identities have been released.
The patrol also said no chemicals were spilled.
