Trump promotes Moore in advance of Florida campaign rally

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is urging Alabama voters to support Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, saying on Twitter the "LAST thing" his agenda needs is a "Liberal Democrat" in the Senate. He tweets, "VOTE ROY MOORE!"

Trump was tweeting in advance of a Friday night rally in Pensacola, Florida, near the Alabama border. The White House has said the Florida rally is a campaign event for Trump.

Trump tweets that his agenda doesn't need a Democrat in the Senate "where we have so little margin for victory already." He says Moore's Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, "would vote against us 100% of the time."