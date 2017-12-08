Trump signs 2-week spending bill to avoid shutdown
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has signed a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown and keep the federal government running through Dec. 22.
The president signed the two-week spending bill at the White House after the House and Senate acted to prevent a government shutdown this weekend.
The White House and congressional leaders are negotiating a longer-term agreement.
The White House and lawmakers say the bill will give them more time to negotiate several end-of-year agenda items, including the budget, a children's health program and hurricane aid.