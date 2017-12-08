Turkey's Erdogan heading to meet Greece's Muslim minority

KOMOTINI, Greece — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is heading to northeastern Greece to meet with members of the country's Muslim minority on the second day of an official visit to Greece that got off to a rocky start.

Erdogan was to visit a mosque and meet with local officials in Komotini on Friday before returning to Turkey in the afternoon.

Greek officials will be watchful of what statements Erdogan might make regarding the Muslim minority, which has been one of several contentious issues dividing the two NATO allies and neighbours .