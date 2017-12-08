US airstrikes kill 5 al-Qaida operatives in Yemen

CAIRO — The U.S. military says its airstrikes have killed five al-Qaida operatives in Yemen.

Central Command said Friday the airstrikes were carried out on Nov. 20 in the central Bayda province. It says those killed included Mujahid al-Adani, an al-Qaida leader in the neighbouring province of Shabwa.

Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula has long been seen by U.S. officials as the most dangerous offshoot of the global network founded by Osama bin Laden.