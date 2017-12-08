US Navy prepares to comb sea bed for crashed plane, sailors

TOKYO — The U.S. Navy says it will deploy deep water salvage experts to search for a transport aircraft that crashed in the western Pacific last month, killing three sailors.

The C-2A "Greyhound" aircraft was travelling to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan when it crashed the day before Thanksgiving in the Philippine Sea. Eight people were rescued.

The plane's last position on the surface is known but the depth of the water exceeds 16,000 feet (4,875 metres ).