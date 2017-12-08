US Navy prepares to comb sea bed for crashed plane, sailors
TOKYO — The U.S. Navy says it will deploy deep water salvage experts to search for a transport aircraft that crashed in the western Pacific last month, killing three sailors.
The C-2A "Greyhound" aircraft was
The plane's last position on the surface is known but the depth of the water exceeds 16,000 feet (4,875
A salvage team will depart Japan in the coming days to deploy a pinger locator to try to pick up the aircraft's emergency location signal. If successful, the Navy says additional assets will be deployed to recover the aircraft and the fallen sailors.