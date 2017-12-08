Vatican prosecutors urged to go after money laundering

VATICAN CITY — European evaluators have praised the Vatican's financial watchdogs for efficiently flagging suspicious transactions but have once again faulted Vatican prosecutors for failing to bring any money laundering cases to trial.

The Council of Europe's Moneyval evaluators issued a periodic report Friday on the Vatican's compliance with international norms to fight money laundering and terrorist financing. The Vatican submitted to the Moneyval compliance process in a bid to shed its image as a tax haven and as part of financial reforms initiated by Pope Benedict XVI.