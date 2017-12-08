Vegas lawyer who stole $16M from clients headed to prison
A
A
Share via Email
LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas lawyer who stole $16 million from his clients' trust funds has been sentenced to 16 to 40 years in prison.
Clark County District Judge Kerry Earley sentenced Robert Graham on Friday after nearly a dozen victims testified about how he preyed on clients who set up trusts for loved ones, including children, the elderly and disabled.
Graham pleaded guilty in September to five felony counts, including theft and exploitation of vulnerable people. He was a frequent television advertiser before shutting down his Lawyers West practice.
Prosecutors said when Graham was indicted in January that he used a client trust fund as a personal piggy bank for his business and private bills.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Raccoon causes rush-hour delay as 'unofficial animal of Toronto' boards TTC subway train
-
Winter on the way: Environment Canada warns of snow for Nova Scotia this weekend
-
Halifax police arrest suspect in homicides of Tyler Richards and Naricho Clayton
-
Too slow: Woman charged after allegedly driving 60 km/h under limit