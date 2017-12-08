Vegas shooting survivors thank first responders with baskets

LAS VEGAS — Dozens of survivors of the mass shooting in Las Vegas are visiting hospitals, fire and police stations and other sites this week to thank first responders for their work during the night of Oct. 1.

The survivors on Friday handed thank-you baskets to nurses and others at an emergency room west of the Las Vegas Strip that helped more than 50 patients after the shooting.

Nurse Carolyn Hafen is the director of the emergency room at Spring Valley Hospital. Tearing up, she told survivors it was an honour to help victims.