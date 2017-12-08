Woman accused of hiding infant remains pleads guilty

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A North Carolina woman accused of hiding the remains of two infants under a house in 2016 has pleaded guilty to two counts of failure to report a death.

The News & Observer reports that 41-year-old Bridgette Morgan Smith was sentenced to between six to eight months for each count on Thursday and will receive credit for 164 days already served.

She was originally arrested in Jacksonville, Florida, in June, on two felony charges of concealing the death of a child 14 months after the remains were discovered in trash bags.

Johnston County District Attorney Susan Doyle said DNA evidence showed that both infants were related to Smith and that Smith's mother said they were her daughter's children.

Smith had told investigators both children were stillborn.

