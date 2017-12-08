Yemeni officials: Saudi-led airstrikes kill 23 civilians

SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni officials say Saudi-led coalition airstrikes have killed at least 23 civilians, including women and children, in the country's north.

Abdel Elah al-Ezi, head of the health directorate in the northern city of Saada, said Friday's airstrikes were carried out in different areas of the city. Saada is a stronghold of the Iran-backed Shiite rebels, known as Houthis.

The rebel-run Sabaa news agency reported the strikes, as did tribal officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing reprisals.

The Saudi-led coalition backing an internationally recognized government has been at war with the Houthis since March 2015. The coalition could not be immediately reached for comment.