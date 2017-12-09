AP FACT CHECK: Trump off on black homeownership, trade
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump did a lot of boasting in his Florida rally. An Associated Press Fact Check finds that he was off on some his claims Friday night.
For one, he hailed what he called record black homeownership on his watch. But that rate peaked in the mid-2000s and is not close to a record this year.
He spoke of the U.S. trade deficit with Canada, but the U.S. actually ran a surplus with its northern
And he persisted in describing his 2016 election as a landslide when it was far from that. His Electoral Collage margin was smaller than in all but two of the last 10 presidential elections, according to a Claremont McKenna College analysis.
