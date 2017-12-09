Berlin zoo celebrates polar bear birth, caught on camera

Berlin's Tierpark zoo is celebrating the birth of a polar bear, nine months after its mother lost a cub.

Footage posted on social media shows mother Tonja tenderly licking the unnamed cub shortly after its birth Thursday. A second cub was stillborn.

The zoo, in the eastern part of the German capital, said Friday that the new polar bear is about the size of a guinea pig and has already been heard suckling.

Tonja's first cub, Fritz, died of unknown causes in March at the age of four months.