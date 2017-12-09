News / World

Boyega on way to 'Star Wars' premiere, despite Atlanta snow

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2017, file photo, actor John Boyega poses for photographers on arrival at the premiere of the film 'Detroit', in London. After tweeting that snow in Atlanta might keep him from making the ‚ÄúStar Wars: The Last Jedi‚Äù premiere in Los Angeles, Boyega is apparently on his way. Publicist Lindsay Galin tells The Associated Press that Boyega‚Äôs flight did take off Saturday morning, Dec. 9, 2017, and that he was ‚Äúon schedule‚Äù to make Saturday night‚Äôs event. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2017, file photo, actor John Boyega poses for photographers on arrival at the premiere of the film 'Detroit', in London. After tweeting that snow in Atlanta might keep him from making the ‚ÄúStar Wars: The Last Jedi‚Äù premiere in Los Angeles, Boyega is apparently on his way. Publicist Lindsay Galin tells The Associated Press that Boyega‚Äôs flight did take off Saturday morning, Dec. 9, 2017, and that he was ‚Äúon schedule‚Äù to make Saturday night‚Äôs event. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — After tweeting that snow in Atlanta might keep him from making the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" premiere in Los Angeles, actor John Boyega is apparently on his way.

Publicist Lindsay Galin tells The Associated Press that Boyega's flight did take off Saturday morning and that he was "on schedule" to make Saturday night's event. Early in the day, Boyega had tweeted from Atlanta: "Looks like no one's leaving!" and "I actually NEED a pilot." A snow storm led to hundreds of cancellations at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Boyega is reprising his role from the 2015 release "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." The British actor plays Finn, a former Stormtrooper who escapes the First Order to join the Resistance.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular