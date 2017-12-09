Mexico conservative party chief resigns, eyes presidency bid

MEXICO CITY — The head of Mexico's conservative National Action Party has presented his resignation, positioning himself to run for president as the candidate of a left-right coalition.

Ricardo Anaya becomes the latest hopeful to jump into the campaign for the July 1, 2018, vote. He said Saturday that he would give more details about his plans the following day.

Anaya is poised to become the standard-bearer of the Forward for Mexico coalition, comprising the National Action, Democratic Revolution and Citizens' Movement parties.