Northern California shooter who killed 5 died by suicide

RANCHO TEHAMA RESERVE, Calif. — Authorities now say a gunman who killed five people in rural Northern California community didn't die from a police bullet.

In a final report Friday, the Tehama County Sheriff's Department said an autopsy determined 44-year-old Kevin Neal shot himself in the head in his car after police forced it off a road.

Police say Neal killed his wife on Nov. 13 and then went on a shooting rampage in Rancho Tehama Reserve the next day that included firing at an elementary school. He killed four others, including two neighbours , and wounded eight people including a 6-year-old boy.

Authorities said neighbours had repeatedly complained about Neal firing hundreds of rounds from his house and engaging in other erratic and violent behaviour .