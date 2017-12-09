Portrait of Hillary Clinton set off security dogs in Miami

MIAMI — When two security dogs reacted to a suspicious crate before an art show opening, Miami police officers briefly shut down the area to investigate the possible threat.

But when they opened up the crate Saturday morning, officers found something else instead: a portrait of Hillary Clinton in a studded jacket and shaggy pink haircut.

The Miami Herald reports officers ran the acrylic-on-wood artwork through an X-ray machine, which turned up no suspicious material.