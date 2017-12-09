Recordings of Pilot president's epithets could disrupt trial
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Secret recordings of one of the defendants uttering racial epithets are threatening to disrupt the federal fraud trial of former executives and sales staffers at the truck stop chain controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam.
With the trial about to take a monthlong recess for the holidays, the Knoxville News Sentinel reports that U.S. District Court Judge Curtis Collier said that he would allow prosecutors to present the recordings of former Pilot Flying J President Mark Hazelwood using what he called "vile, despicable, inflammatory racial epithets," and disparaging the city of Cleveland and its pro football team.
"Mr. Hazelwood's utterances are beyond the pale," Collier said. "Several subordinates of Mr. Hazelwood were present. Mr. Hazelwood was in a position of authority over them."
The judge said he decided to allow the government to play the tapes because Hazelwood's attorneys have presented him as too skilled a businessman to engage in practices that could hurt Pilot's reputation. If his comments had become public while he was Pilot's president it could have led to boycotts and lawsuits by African-American employees, Collier said.
Pilot in a statement called the statements "saddening and troubling."
With the first month of the trial completed, here's what has been learned so far:
REBATE FRAUD
While the four defendants in the case — former President Mark Hazelwood, former
STAR WITNESS TO COME?
Prosecutors have been building their case with testimony from an array of former Pilot employees from the lower and middle ranks of the sales team. They have detailed how the company preyed on less sophisticated trucking customers unlikely to be able to keep up with the complex discount system. Former
'JIMMY, WE'VE BEEN CAUGHT'
Investigators were denied in an effort to lure Haslam into discussing the fraud scheme in a recorded phone conversation before agents descended on the company's Knoxville headquarters in 2013. Former sales executive Brian Mosher testified that agents had him call Haslam to say, "Jimmy, we've been caught." Mosher said Haslam replied: "I understand there are some folks at your house," and then handed the phone to a lawyer in Pilot's legal department. Court filings submitted before the trial suggested that investigators' plans may have been thwarted by Mosher's wife passing along word that the FBI was at the house to Wombold, who in turn informed Hazelwood.