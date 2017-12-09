Superintendent charged with child rape sues to get back job

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio — An Ohio school superintendent charged with child rape has sued to get his job back.

The Springfield News-Sun reports former Indian Lake Schools superintendent Patrick O'Donnell claims in a lawsuit filed in Logan County that he was unfairly fired and that a state referee said the district should wait to decide his job status until after the criminal case concluded.

He was fired Nov. 20. The 52-year-old O'Donnell was indicted on rape and other charges in July after being accused of sexually assaulting a young girl.

His wife, 47-year-old Heather O'Donnell, was charged with child endangering for failing to report allegations to police. She is on unpaid leave from her position as superintendent of an education services centre .

Both have pleaded not guilty.

School officials say the firing was justified.

