Wyoming to co-operate on coal with other states, province

CASPER, Wyo. — Western coal states and a Canadian province have signed an agreement to collaborate on coal research as part of an effort to help the struggling industry adapt to pressures over climate change and a declining market.

Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota and Saskatchewan each have a history of involvement in technologies that could reduce greenhouse gases from burning coal to produce power.

The Casper Star Tribune reports the states and province recently signed a memorandum of understanding to share information and potentially combine forces on research projects that could put federal dollars to work.

Federal support is considered crucial to fostering industry investment in more advanced coal technolgies

Wyoming is the largest coal producer in the U.S. The industry has suffered from a string of mining company bankruptcies in recent years.

