3 people arrested in fire-bomb attack on Swedish synagogue

HELSINKI — Three people have been arrested for allegedly throwing firebombs at a synagogue in the Swedish city of Goteborg.

No one was injured in the attack late Saturday during a youth event at the synagogue and the adjacent Jewish centre in Sweden's second-largest city. Goteborg police spokesman Peter Nordengard said Sunday it is being investigated as an attempted arson. No injuries were reported.

Officials have increased security around the synagogue and at a Jewish centre in capital of Stockholm.

Witness Allan Stutzinsky told the TT news agency he saw a dozen masked youths who threw objects into the garden surrounding the synagogue.