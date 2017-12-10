3 people arrested in fire-bomb attack on Swedish synagogue
A
A
Share via Email
HELSINKI — Three people have been arrested for allegedly throwing firebombs at a synagogue in the Swedish city of Goteborg.
No one was injured in the attack late Saturday during a youth event at the synagogue and the adjacent Jewish
Officials have increased security around the synagogue and at a Jewish
Witness Allan Stutzinsky told the TT news agency he saw a dozen masked youths who threw objects into the garden surrounding the synagogue.
Demonstrations have taken place in Stockholm and Malmo in the past week over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.