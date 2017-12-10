Advent of Activism 7: Earthquake in Iran

Day 7: Iran Earthquake

On Nov. 12, a devastating earthquake, the worst anywhere in the world in 2017, struck Western Iran near the Iraq border. It killed well over 500 people and injured about 8,000.

Because Iran is subject to various Canadian and international sanctions, opportunities to give directly to relief efforts are limited. But the humanitarian crisis is severe and there are ways to help.

Here are some options:

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies is currently appealing for funds to provide affected Iranians with emergency shelter, food and medical supplies.

The Iranian-Canadian community is organizing relief efforts through the Paradise Charity and the Iranian-Canadian Congress.

There are also a handful of U.S.-based charities that have special licences to operate in Iran.