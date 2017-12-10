Convoy of wreaths headed for Arlington National Cemetery

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — A convoy loaded with Christmas wreaths has left Down East Maine for a weeklong journey to Arlington National Cemetery, where the wreaths will adorn tombstones this holiday season.

The Wreaths Across America caravan departed Sunday from Columbia Falls, where the wreaths were made. It'll travel through Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Washington D.C., before arriving in a week in Arlington, Virginia.

The grand marshals are Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient Roger Donlon and his wife, Norma Donlon.