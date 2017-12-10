News / World

Driver rescued from car quickly sinking into icy pond

This image released by the Winchendon Fire Department shows rescue crews near a submerged vehicle in Hunts Pond in Winchendon, Mass., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. The department says the driver extricated himself from the car early Sunday and sat on the roof of the vehicle. Crews used a rope and pulled him safely to shore. (Ricci Ruschioni/Winchendon Fire Department via AP)

WINCHENDON, Mass. — A driver whose car plunged into an icy Massachusetts pond has been rescued from the frigid water.

The Winchendon Fire Department says a man was plowing a parking lot in the town on Sunday afternoon when he saw the car leave a roadway and enter Hunts Pond. The man called 911, telling dispatchers the car was still in the water with the driver inside.

The fire department says the driver extricated himself and sat on the roof of the car, which was in about 8 to 10 feet (2.5 to 3 metres ) of water.

A fire lieutenant threw a rope to the driver as the car was quickly sinking.

The man was instructed to tie the rope around himself before crews pulled him safely to shore. He was unhurt.

