Idaho man upset with court tries to crash into courthouse

BOISE, Idaho — Authorities say an Idaho man tried to crash a car into a courthouse in downtown Boise because he was upset with the court system.

The Ada County Sheriff's office says 37-year-old Jonathan Joseph Locksmith drove toward the courthouse in the state's capital city Sunday morning.

According to authorities, Locksmith apparently made it onto the courthouse plaza in the car, spinning it around in a "doughnut" before landing the vehicle in a fountain.

There were no injuries reported.

Locksmith has been arrested on a misdemeanour reckless driving charge and is now in jail.

It's unclear if he has an attorney.