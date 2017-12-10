New evacuations as huge Southern California fire flares up

VENTURA, Calif. — A major flare-up on the western edge of Southern California's largest and most destructive wildfire has sent residents fleeing as flames churned through canyons and down hillsides toward coastal towns.

New evacuations were ordered Sunday in Carpinteria, a seaside city northwest of Los Angeles.

Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason says crews saved several homes as unpredictable winds fanned the blaze.

The department posted a photo of one residence engulfed in flames. It's unclear whether other structures burned.

Firefighters made significant progress on other fronts of the enormous fire that started Dec. 4 in Ventura County.

Forecasters say Santa Ana winds that whipped several fires across the region are expected to die down later Sunday.