Police: Man shot in home invasion was homeowner's relative

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — Police say an intruder shot and killed by an elderly homeowner during a home invasion attempt in Pennsylvania turned out to be a relative of the man.

Ellwood City police said 49-year-old Dennis Mercadante, of Mercer, and another man broke into the home at about 1:20 a.m. Friday. Mercadante was shot after a struggle in the hallway with 84-year-old Don Lutz. The other man fled.

Lt. David Kingston said Mercadante was identified through facial recognition and fingerprints, and he turned out to be a nephew-in-law of Lutz.