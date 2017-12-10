Saakashvili supporters demand Ukraine's leader be impeached

KIEV, Ukraine — Several thousand supporters of opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili are rallying in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv to demand his release from jail.

Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia turned opposition leader in Ukraine, was arrested Friday on accusations of colluding with Ukrainian businessmen tied to Russia to topple President Petro Poroshenko.

Saakashvili rejected the allegations and his lawyer said he was refusing food to protest his detention.

Saakashvili's supporters marched Sunday across downtown Kyiv , demanding his release from custody and calling for Poroshenko's ouster. The demonstration was peaceful and police didn't intervene.