State targets impaired, distracted driving in holiday push

BOSTON — Massachusetts officials are reminding motorists to stay sober and avoid distractions over the holiday season.

The Executive Office of Public Safety has launched The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign that includes television, radio and online ads, and is aimed particularly at young male drivers who are statistically most likely to be involved in fatal alcohol- or drug-related crashes.

Undersecretary for Law Enforcement Jennifer Queally says the campaign will emphasize the importance of personal responsibility. She notes the likelihood that retail marijuana stores will open in Massachusetts next year and that pot can further impair driving, especially in combination with alcohol.