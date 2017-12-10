The Latest: Bitcoin futures rise after trading slows website

CHICAGO — The Latest on the debut of bitcoin futures trading (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

After an initial hiccup, the first-ever bitcoin futures rose in early trading. The futures rose $540 to $16,000 on the Chicago Board Options Exchange.

The start of trading overwhelmed the website of the Chicago Board Options Exchange. "Due to heavy traffic on our website , visitors to www.cboe.com may find that it is performing slower than usual and may at times be temporarily unavailable," the exchange said in a statement. But it said the trading in the futures had not been disrupted.

Bitcoin is a digital currency that has exploded in popularly and volatility this year. Sunday marked the first time bitcoin futures have traded on a major U.S. exchange.