The Latest: Bitcoin futures rise after trading slows website

The Latest: Bitcoin futures rise after trading slows
CHICAGO — The Latest on the debut of bitcoin futures trading (all times local):
6:05 p.m.
After an initial hiccup, the first-ever bitcoin futures rose in early trading. The futures rose $540 to $16,000 on the Chicago Board Options Exchange.
Bitcoin is a digital currency that has exploded in popularly and volatility this year. Sunday marked the first time bitcoin futures have traded on a major U.S. exchange.
The CBOE futures do not involve actual bitcoin; they're securities that will track the price of bitcoin on Gemini, one of the larger bitcoin exchanges.