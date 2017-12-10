UN calls for urgent evacuation of 137 sick Syrian children
BEIRUT — The United Nations children's agency says 137 children stranded in a rebel-held suburb near the Syrian capital require immediate medical evacuation amid a crippling siege in which five have died from a lack of medical care.
UNICEF says 137 children, aged between 7-months to 17-years, require immediate medical evacuation for conditions that include kidney failure, severe malnutrition and conflict wounds.
Eastern Ghouta, home to 400,000, has witnessed a tightening siege since 2013. A government bombing campaign killed over 200 people since Nov.14, according to activists.