Australian lawmaker quits over Chinese political links
A
A
Share via Email
CANBERRA, Australia — An influential Australian opposition lawmaker under fire over his close links to wealthy Chinese political donors has announced he is quitting the Senate for the good of his party as the government moves against foreign interference in politics.
Sam Dastyari announced on Tuesday that he would quit as a senator for the
Dastyari has been at the
The government has announced that Australia will ban foreign interference in its politics either through espionage or financial donations.