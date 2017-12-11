Brazilian who pushed abortion debate ends pregnancy abroad

SAO PAULO — A woman believed to be the first in Brazil to ask the state for permission to end a pregnancy that did not result from a rape or involve medical issues has had an abortion — in Colombia.

Rebeca Mendes filed a case with the Supreme Court in late November seeking to have an abortion when she was six weeks pregnant, but the court rejected her request.

While waiting for a decision on another petition, Mendes travelled to Colombia last week. She told The Associated Press on Monday that she had an abortion there.