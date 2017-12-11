CBS' O'Donnell reports on sexual misconduct at Air Force

NEW YORK — One reason for the steeliness in Norah O'Donnell's demeanour the morning after the sexual misconduct accusations against former "CBS This Morning" co-anchor Charlie Rose were revealed became apparent on Monday.

O'Donnell was working on a six-month investigation into sexual assault at the U.S. Air Force Academy, and the first report on what was found aired Monday on "CBS This Morning." CBS said more than a dozen current and former cadets at the Air Force believe their cases had been mishandled and that they faced retaliation.