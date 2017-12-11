Diphtheria deaths in Indonesia spark immunization campaign

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia has begun a campaign to immunize 8 million children and teenagers against diphtheria after the disease killed 38 people, mostly children, since January.

Children in school uniforms and toddlers clinging to their parents received shots at a high school in Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, on the first day of the campaign Monday.

Diptheria can cause breathing difficulties, heart failure and paralysis. It was more or less eradicated in Indonesia in the 1990s but health officials say it has re-emerged in the past four years because immunization rates have dropped, partly reflecting unfounded fears about vaccines.