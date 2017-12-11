Ex-US deserter to NKorea who married Japan abductee dies

TOKYO — Charles Jenkins, a U.S Army deserter to North Korea who married a Japanese abductee and lived in Japan after their release, has died. He was 77.

A group representing families of Japanese abductees to North Korea said Tuesday that Jenkins died the day before.

Jenkins, of Rich Square, North Carolina, was found collapsed outside his home in Sado, northern Japan, rushed to a hospital and later pronounced dead. The cause of death wasn't released.