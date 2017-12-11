News / World

Former pro BMX rider Kevin 'K-Rob' Robinson dies at age 45

FILE - In this July 16, 2008, file photo, BMX rider Kevin Robinson arrives at the ESPYs Awards in Los Angeles. Robinson, of East Providence, R.I., died Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, of an apparent stroke. He was 45. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A former professional BMX rider who set a world record for the longest power-assisted bicycle backflip has died.

The wife of Rhode Island native Kevin "K-Rob" Robinson tells The Providence Journal her husband suffered an apparent stroke Saturday. He was 45.

Robin Adams Robinson says the death was unexpected.

Kevin Robinson earned gold medals in the X Games and retired from competition in 2013.

He jumped 84 feet in Providence last year, setting a world record.

The East Providence native created the non-profit K-Rob Foundation to improve children's lives in his hometown and surrounding communities. He built East Providence's first free public skate park.

Robinson visited schools to talk about perseverance and created a protective clothing line for children.

He lived in Barrington with his wife and three children.

