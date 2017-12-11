Global stocks mostly rise on economic growth hopes
TOKYO — Stock markets are mostly higher on Monday as upbeat U.S. jobs data from last week and signs of progress in the Brexit talks continued to support investor sentiment.
KEEPING SCORE: Britain's climbed 0.6
ANALYST'S VIEWPOINT: "The U.S. Federal Reserve, the ECB and the Bank of England will issue interest rate announcements this week. While the Fed is almost certain to lift rates by 0.25
BITCOIN: The first-ever bitcoin future jumped as the increasingly popular virtual currency made its debut on the Chicago Board Options Exchange. The futures contract that expires in January surged more than $3,000 to $18,850 during Asian trading hours after it was launched on the Chicago Board Options Exchange. By midday in Europe it was at $17,830. The price of an actual bitcoin has soared since it began the year below $1,000 and on Friday was at $16,551 on the private exchange Coindesk.
ASIA'S DAY: Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index climbed 0.6
ENERGY: The price of oil edged up, with benchmark U.S. crude gaining 23 cents to $57.59 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 67 cents on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 30 cents to $63.70 per barrel. It rose $1.20 on Friday.
CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 113.32 Japanese yen from 113.48 yen late Friday. The euro rose to $1.1796 from $1.1774, and the British pound dropped to $1.3366 from $1.3465.
