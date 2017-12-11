Hezbollah holds mass rally in support of Palestinians

BEIRUT — Tens of thousands of people have turned out for a Hezbollah rally in southern Beirut called to protest President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The rally on Monday, one of several large demonstrations recently held across the Middle East to protest the move, was called by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

The protesters marched through the southern suburbs of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold, waving flags and chanting in support of the Palestinians, who claim east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.