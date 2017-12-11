Honduran authorities allege 5 lawmakers diverted funds
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Authorities in Honduras are accusing five federal lawmakers of diverting public funds to their own use.
Honduras' chief prosecutor and the head of the Organization of American States' anti-corruption mission in the country announced the case Monday.
They say the investigation found that in late 2015 thousands of dollars were transferred from the government to a
Authorities have asked the Supreme Court to suspend the suspects as deputies and are seeking their arrest.
The case comes as Hondurans continue to await a resolution of the disputed Nov. 26 presidential election, in which both President Juan Orlando Hernandez and main challenger Salvador Nasralla have claimed victory.